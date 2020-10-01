Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Tests Covid +ve

Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has now gone into self isolation in his Delhi residence.

Patel urged all those who have come in close contact with him recently to self isolate, while announcing the same on twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate,” he said on Twitter.

Many Congress leaders have contracted the virus in recent times, including Tarun Gogoi and Abhishek Singhvi.