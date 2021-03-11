Senior Congress Leader Ardhendu Dey Quits Party

Senior Congress leader Ardhendu Kumar Dey resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress leader handed over the resignation to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora.

Dey was serving as the President of the Hojai district Congress Committee.

In his resignation letter, Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey stated that “dishonesty of some of the insiders in Congress party” has compelled him to quit the party.

“For the immoral and dishonesty of some of the insiders in Congress party it is not possible on my part to remain in the same party,” said Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey in his letter.

“As such I resign from the Congress party with immediate effect,” added Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey.

Dey resigned from the Congress after the party denied him ticket to contest in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Hojai constituency.

The Congress in its second list of candidates released on Wednesday has announced Debabrata Saha as its candidate from the Hojai constituency.