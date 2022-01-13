NationalTop Stories

Senior Congress Leader Veerappa Moily Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

“This evening I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am having symptoms (cough and fever), I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is protecting me from more severe illness. I am under home quarantine and request everyone who have recently come in my contact to get tested,” Veerappa Moily said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

