Senior Doctors Should Be In Hospitals During Night Hours: CM Sarma

In a sudden visit to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the Covid management of the state-run hospital during night hours and said senior doctors should cater to patients during night hours.

Based on complaints received from patients and relatives that they have not received adequate medical treatment especially at night hours, and also reports of high mortality rate during these hours triggered the Chief Minister to review the Covid management situation at the hospital.

“Managing critical patients at odd hours is always a challenge. At 2.30 am, I visited GMCH to see how #Covid patients are being given treatment in Emergency Ward at night. I was satisfied with the arrangements. I reiterate my gratitude to doctors & nursing staff for their help,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Addressing the media, Dr. Sarma asserted that senior doctors will have to stay in the hospitals during night hours and this instruction is applicable for hospitals of all districts.

The Chief Minister informed that as of now Assam has nearly stock of three lakh vaccines and another batch of 50,000 vaccines will arrive by Monday.

On being asked if a lockdown will be imposed in the state, Dr. Sarma said that the government is yet to take a decision on it, however, stricter lockdown-like restrictions will continue to be imposed. He also highlighted due to such restrictions, a dip in cases could be seen.

The minister also visited the oxygen plant at GMCH.

