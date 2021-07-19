Senior IPS Officer Anurag Tankha Dies Of Cancer, CM Sarma Condoles

Senior IPS officer of Assam, Anurag Tankha, has passed away on Monday following prolonged battle with cancer.

The 1995 batch officer was on deputation to Bureau of Police Research and Development as Inspector General (IG).

He was also on deputation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as IG till 2017.

Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter and expressed grief on the sudden demise of the senior police officer.

“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished senior IPS officer Anurag Tankha (Assam cadre) after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was on deputation to Bureau of Police Research and Development as IG. My prayers for his moksha and condolences to his family members.”