Senior IPS Officer Suspended For ‘Numerous’ Foreign Visits

A senior IPS officer was suspended by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi for “undertaking many foreign visits since 2011.”

The officer, Rounak Ali Hazarika, posted as DIGP (Border-I) Assam had never obtained prior permission from the Home Department of the Government of Assam for his ‘numerous’ foreign tours since the date of his joining the Assam Police Service, an official notification stated.

It further stated that Hazarika flouted Government guidelines on several occasions, hence a disciplinary proceeding against the IPS officer is necessary.

The Governor of Assam, in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Rounak Ali Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect, it said.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of Hazarika shall be the office of Director General of Police.

He will not be allowed to leave the said Headquarters without prior permission from the Governor, the notification further stated.