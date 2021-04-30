Senior Journalist Nilakshi Bhattacharyya Succumbs to COVID

A senior journalist from Assam who worked in Delhi for Times of India group Nilakshi Bhattacharyya succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning. She died at Pratiksha Hospital in Delhi.

Bhattacharyya’s husband, Kalyan Baruah, Bureau Chief from Delhi of The Assam Tribune also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under treatment.

According to reports, Nilakshi had also been known as a mountaineer. She took active participation in many explorations in different parts of Himalaya.

She left behind her husband and her only daughter.

The Explorers organizations expressed grief over the sad demise of Nilakshi.