Senior Journalist Padmeswar Chitrakar No More

A senior journalist from Assam Padmeswar Chitrakar breathed his last on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Guwahati. Chitrakar was suffering from a critical ailment and was under treatment for long. He was 62 at the time of his death.

Chitrakar, who earlier served as the chief reporter at Dainandin Barta and associated with News Time Assam, was born at Simaluguri in Sivasagar district to late Kanak Chitrakar.

Chitrakar started his career in 1980 through a weekly newspaper ‘Amar Pragati’ and continued as a journalist by working in ‘Jagrita’, ‘Aaji’, ‘Dainik Janasadharan’, ‘GanaAdhikar’, ‘Dainik Pratibedan’, ‘Dainaddin Barta’ etc.

In 1991, he launched his own newspaper ‘Saptahik Krishak Bondhu’ and took responsibility as an editor.

He left behind his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed grief on the demise of Chitrakar.

His mortal remains will be taken to Dispur Press Club, UB Photos, and later to Guwahati Press Club at 9.30 AM on Thursday to pay tribute. His last rites will be performed today at Navagraha crematorium.