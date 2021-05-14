Senior Journalist Sivasaran Kalita Succumbs to COVID

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Sivasaran Kalita
82

Senior journalist and noted litterateur Sivasaran Kalita succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 81.

Sivasaran Kalita was under treatment at Gate Hospital and breathed his last today at around 7.40 AM.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Thursday reported 5,468 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 42,144. The positivity rate today is 9. 18 per cent.

Related News

Parimal Suklabaidya Visits Bamuni Hills To Take Stock of…

COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

20 Elephants Killed: CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Tragedy

20 Elephants Killed In Lightning Strikes In Nagaon

The state also recorded 4,219 discharges and 75 Covid-related deaths.

A total of 59, 594 tests were detected today, of which, 1, 173 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 452 cases in Dibrugarh, 431 cases in Kamrup Rural, and 332 cases in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.59 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,70,079.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (23), Dibrugarh (7), Kamrup Rural (5), Tinsukia (5), Barpeta (3), Darrang (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Nalbari (3), Sonitpur (3), Bongaigaon (2), hojai (2), Nagaon (2), Udalguri (2), Charaideo (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Lakhimpur (1), and Morigaon (1).

In addition, Kamrup Metro reported 14, 288 positive cases between May 4 to May 13.

Also Read: Manipur BJP President S Tikendra Singh Dies Of Covid

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Polls: Rajnath To Kickstart Campaign From Sunday

Regional

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Assam

Regional

COVID-19: Nagaon registers 209 active cases

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya tests COVID positive

Top Stories

Jaya Bachchan Roots For Mamata, Says She is “Fighting All Atrocities”

Regional

Indo-Bangla Waterway Project to Operationalize Soon

Comments
Loading...