Senior Leader Anil Raja Quits Assam Congress

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior Assam Congress leader Anil Raja on Monday resigned from the membership of All India Congress Committee.

Raja tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The senior leader said that the state’s Congress has lost its reputation and he alleged that the current APCC president Ripun Bora has no organizational experience and accused his involvement in numerous scams and scandals.

Anil Raja

 “…since last few years, under the present leadership, the Assam Congress is losing its prestige, faithfulness and acceptability in the mind of common people,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

“For their self interest, they are damaging Indian National Congress Party. Few of them creating groupism and using monopolies to run their Syndicate, which I couldn’t bear,” he added.

The Congress leader also alleged that AIDUF Chief Badruddin Ajmal is not a ‘Maulana’, and claimed if the Congress led alliance forms a government Ajmal will demand ministership.

He further added that anyone loving the Assamese language will never vote for Congress.

