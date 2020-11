Senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Filmmaker Bani Das has resigned from the party. With the aim of making the regional party powerful, Das has also served as the spokesperson of the party.

Resigning from the party, Das said that the party has always disappointed him and the other members of the party. He further stated that he decided to quit the party as he realized that there is no opportunity to take forward the strategy of the regional party.