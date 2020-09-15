“Separate Regional Powers Will Benefit BJP-RSS” – KMSS

“The regional powers of Assam not coming together is a historical mistake. Formation of separate regional parties will ultimately benefit BJP and RSS.”

This was suggested today by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) at a press meet.

The representatives of the peasant organization further said that KMSS is still taking about one party and one flag, since all regional powers are equally determined to work in the interest of the state and her people.

It was also informed that KMSS would wait till September 20 for assistance. After that, it will go ahead with its political aim in a bid to serve the people of Assam and to safeguard the interests of the state.

Interestingly, the KMSS press meet comes just a day after the AASU and AJYCP announced its new political party by the name of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi had also earlier spoken about the unity among the regional powers. He had even expressed disappointment over the regional powers not coming under one banner to provide a united front against the alleged nefarious designs of BJP and RSS.