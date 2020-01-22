Separate Road Accidents On Tuesday Night: 1 Dead, 3 injured

A deadly road accident has taken place at Jagiroad on Tuesday night, where a speedy truck (AS01-GC-8533) had hit a person from his back and the person had lost his life at the spot.

As per reports the deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar Sahu who was basically a resident of Bihar and was staying in Jagiroad in the purpose of work.

It may be stated that taking the chance of the darkness, the driver and the helper of the truck had left the vehicle and fled away from the scene.

On the early morning of Wednesday, one another accident had taken place near FA Road of the Machkhua region in Kamrup where a bike (AS-01-BH-1942) had collided with a tempo (AS-25-EC-3173).

Reportedly, due to the accident, one person had critically injured. Police had reached the scene and sent the injured person to GMCH for further treatment, but unable to identify him yet.

One more accident had taken place at the NH 37 of the Tetelia region in Kamrup on Tuesday night where the driver of an Alto car (AS 25M 6988) had lost his control over the car and hit another Swift car (AS 01BZ 1277) from its back when both of the cars were going towards Jalukbari from Boragaon.

It has been come to know that both of the owners of the cars were critically injured due to the accident as the owners were driving their cars by themselves.

However, Jalukbari police have reached the scene and seized both the car and sent the injured persons to the hospital for further treatment but unable to identify the injured persons.