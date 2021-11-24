Series of 3 earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Shimla overnight

On Tuesday night and early on Wednesday, a series of three earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Shimla districts.

The first quake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt at 10.02 pm and the epicentre was in Mandi district at a depth of 10km.

On Wednesday, it was followed by another tremor of 2.5-magnitude at 2.21 am and the quake occurred at a depth of 5km with its epicentre in Shimla.

The third quake struck at 2.33 am and its magnitude was 2.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was in Shimla at a depth of 5km.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in any of the three incidents.

A series of minor quakes have been felt in the region of Himachal Pradesh which falls in the highly sensitive seismic zone over the past few days.

The biggest ever to strike the Himalayan state felt was on April 4, 1905, and the 7.8-magnitude earthquake had razed the entire Kangra valley, leaving 20,000 people dead.

ALSO READ: Union Cabinet Clears Bills to Repeal 3 Farm Laws