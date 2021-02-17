Seven Rescued From Child Marriage In Hailakandi

In a collaborative effort by Childline (1098) Hailakandi, District Child Protection Unit, and the district police on Wednesday several children were rescued from becoming victims of child labour and marriages.

As per reports, seven children were rescued from early marriages. In the previous month, three children were rescued from child marriages, two from forced labour, and an abandoned child; all belonging to different parts of the district.

A children’s helpline agency that fights for securing and protecting child rights makes efforts in raising awareness on issues related to children. They also focus on creating information campaigns for securing schemes for differently-abled and girl children.

With their support, six differently-abled children have received the Divyang certificate.