Several officials and employees of the Directorate of Joint Health Services, Darrang have tested positive for COVID-19.

Joint Health Officer Rooplal Nunisa, Additional Joint Health Officer Prashanta Goswami, DME Jahnavi Sharma and District Coordinator Ratika Kalita have contracted the contagion.

Earlier, DPM Nayana Parashar and Assistant Cashier Zakir Hussain are also under home isolation after testing positive.