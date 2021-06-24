Several Houses Razed During Eviction Drive At Boromboi Reserve Forest

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
eviction

As many as 20 houses were razed during an eviction drive conducted at Boromboi Reserve Forest on Wednesday morning.

The operation was carried out by forest personnel with the help of civil and police administration of Kamrup district.

Reportedly, these houses were built illegally in the reserved forest lands and were razed to the ground by JCBs in the operation that continued for several hours in the morning.

Related News

SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused PK Dutta Denied Bail

Over 1100 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 659 Cases Logged Since…

Supreme Court Asks States To Declare Evaluation Scheme in 10…

Rahul Gandhi At Surat Court In ‘Modi Surname’…

A posse of forest and security personnel stood guard as the illegal structures were demolished and forest lands cleared of encroachments.

The eviction drive will be intensified to clear the forest lands from encroachments in the coming days, said a senior forest official.

“We will intensify our drive against encroachers to clear the forest lands in the coming days,” he said adding that it has raised green hopes.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi At Surat Court In ‘Modi Surname’ Defamation Case
You might also like
Technology

Facebook: Not moderating content based on ‘inaccurate’ information

Assam

Tarun returns home, extends a big ‘Thank You’ to Pratidin Group

National

J&K Reorganisation Bill to be tabled in LS today

National

Narendra Modi Unanimously Elected Leader of NDA

Assam

HPC Liquidator Plea For Liquidation Of Mills

Assam

Illegal wood laden trucks seized in Mariani and Amguri

Comments
Loading...