Several Houses Razed During Eviction Drive At Boromboi Reserve Forest

As many as 20 houses were razed during an eviction drive conducted at Boromboi Reserve Forest on Wednesday morning.

The operation was carried out by forest personnel with the help of civil and police administration of Kamrup district.

Reportedly, these houses were built illegally in the reserved forest lands and were razed to the ground by JCBs in the operation that continued for several hours in the morning.

A posse of forest and security personnel stood guard as the illegal structures were demolished and forest lands cleared of encroachments.

The eviction drive will be intensified to clear the forest lands from encroachments in the coming days, said a senior forest official.

“We will intensify our drive against encroachers to clear the forest lands in the coming days,” he said adding that it has raised green hopes.