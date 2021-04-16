Several Ministries Order WFH Option, 50% Attendance For Staff

Keeping in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, several ministries have asked their officers to work from home and suggested their work force to work in 50 per cent capacity with staggered timings.

“In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent it’s spread,” the MHA said in its order.

Saying that only 50 per cent staff need to attend office, the Home Ministry stated that the staggered timing will avoid rush in commuting as also in lifts and corridors.

Moreover, in the office memorandum, the home ministry said all officers living in containment zones be exempted from attending office.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has stated that all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above will attend offices on all days.

Further the officers of the level of Under Secretary and Section Officer will attend office with a capacity of 50 per cent and staggered rotational timings, while, 33 per cent of officers who fall below the level of Under Secretary needs to attend office on a rotational basis with staggered timings.

The Ministry also suggested that officers with COVID-19 related symptoms can Work from Home and encouraged officers and officials above 45 years of age to get themselves inoculated with the vaccine above COVID-19. The ministry also has recommended additional measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested its Director and Deputy Secretary to prepare rosters as per groups. Around 50 per cent of employees can attend office while the remaining 50 per cent have been asked to work from home. Also, the roster for employees will be formed on the basis of three slots of timings.