Several Road Projects Undertaken In Barpeta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of several developmental projects in Barpeta district which will be implemented at an estimated of cost Rs 166.64 crores.

The minister said these projects will greatly improve the infrastructure in Barpeta and will augment better connectivity between adjoining districts.

“Laid foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 166.64 cr at Barpeta Road in presence of MLA Sri @RanjeetkrDass today. The projects on completion shall ensure better connectivity & improved infrastructure in Barpeta & nearby dist,” he tweeted.

