SFI Stages Protest at Gauhati University Against Various Demands

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has staged a protest at Gauhati University against various demands. The SFI demanded to declare the results of all exams.

The students union also put forward various demands to the university authority. The demands are:

The University should declare the results of the examinations within 45 days from day of conducting the examination

The results of ‘back papers’ should immediately be declared

Problems like Absent/withheld in the results should be solved

Re-check/re-evaluation process should be solved immediately

The website of the university and helpline should be upgraded

The fees amount for form-fill up and other remuneration should be reduced

The SFI also demanded the university authority to meet the demands and also threatened that they should not play with the life of the students.

