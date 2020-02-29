Shaan prays for Zubeen’s speedy recovery

Bollywood singer Shaan on Saturday morning prayed for Zubeen Garg’s speedy recovery. Shaan, who has worked with Zubeen on several occasions, said that Zubeen is a champion.

“My Brother is Chsmpion [read Champion] !! He will be fighting fit very soon !! Sending him love and prayers,” Shaan tweeted Saturday morning.

It may be mentioned here that Zubeen Garg suddenly fell ill at a function in Guwahati Town Club on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to Nemcare Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg on Saturday morning confirmed that the condition of the singer is improving and is stable now. Speaking to media this morning, Garima said that Zubeen needs some rest.