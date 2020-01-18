NationalTop Stories

Shabana Azmi injured in accident; shifted to Kokilaben Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
578

Actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday afternoon met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Currently, she has been shifted to Kokilaben multi-specialty hospital in Mumbai for better treatment.

She was earlier admitted to the MDM Hospital in New Mumbai from the accident spot. Sources informed that she has suffered a head injury and there is slight damage to the backbone.

The accident occurred when the car, she was travelling in involved in an accident with a truck. However, her husband Javed Akhtar escaped with minor injury.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister took to Twitter following the news of Azmi’s accident and wrote that he prayed for her quick recovery.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Union Power Minister holds meeting in Guwahati

Top Stories

Dutch king, queen meet Kovind, Modi

Entertainment

Nick, Priyanka are now man and wife!

Regional

MFC manager arrested in Sivasagar

Regional

FIR against RaGa for ‘Masood Azhar ji’ remark

National

The cop behind Hyderabad rape accused encounter

Comments
Loading...