Shabana Azmi injured in accident; shifted to Kokilaben Hospital

Actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday afternoon met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Currently, she has been shifted to Kokilaben multi-specialty hospital in Mumbai for better treatment.

She was earlier admitted to the MDM Hospital in New Mumbai from the accident spot. Sources informed that she has suffered a head injury and there is slight damage to the backbone.

The accident occurred when the car, she was travelling in involved in an accident with a truck. However, her husband Javed Akhtar escaped with minor injury.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister took to Twitter following the news of Azmi’s accident and wrote that he prayed for her quick recovery.