“Shades of Emergency”: Modi Cabinet Condemns Arnab’s Arrest

Several Union Ministers have condemned the arrest of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami arrest today in a two-year-old suicide case whose investigations were reopened by the Mumbai Police.

Tweeting about the incident on Wednesday morning External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar asserted, “Shades of the Emergency! The arrest of Arnab Goswami is an attack on the freedom of press. Those who really believe in this freedom must speak up!,”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted as reports emerged of Arnab Goswami’s arrest, “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED”.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.”

Reacting to Arnab’s arrest, Textile Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, “Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?”

BJP National President JP Nadda said in a tweet that the incident was another instance of Sonia and Rahul-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. “Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government’s bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami. This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. Shameful!” he tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemning vendetta politics said, “Black Day for Indian demoracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately”.

Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal also tweeted in Goswami’s support and said, “Strongly condemn this attack on freedom of press in Maharashtra. This fascist move is a sign of undeclared emergency. Assaulting journalist #ArnabGoswami is an example of misuse of power. We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy.

News agency ANI quoted him saying that Mumbai Police “physically assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife”. In videos aired by Republic TV, policemen were seen holding him as they were attempting to take him away.

The Republic Editor-in-Chief has been arrested today for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, Anvay Naik, and his mother, in 2018. The designer had reportedly named Arnab Goswami in a suicide note and had accused Republic TV of not paying him his dues.