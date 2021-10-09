Shah Rukh Khan’s Driver Summoned, Records Statement In Drugs On Cruise Case

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s driver was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Saturday over the anti-drug raid on a cruise ship last week that has led to the arrest of 18 people including his son Aryan.

The NCB recorded the statement of the driver who drove Aryan and his friends to the cruise ship that was headed for Goa from Mumbai.

Aryan Khan was arrested last Saturday night after the central agency raided the ship off Mumbai and said it had found narcotics. His last request for bail, based on the argument that no drugs were found on him, was turned down by a Mumbai court on Friday.

As per reports, in his statement during the bail plea hearing stated, “Nothing much has emerged in the five days and that is because there is nothing. I am from a respectable family and I am not likely to abscond,” adding, “They went through my mobile and they downloaded all the data. Mobile has been sent for forensic examination. From the first day till today nothing has emerged”.

“They held me for seven days. Even if they want to say I will tamper with evidence, they should come with a positive case of how I will do it?”, he added.