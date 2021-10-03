Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Detained In Cruise Ship Raid

In a shocking incident, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a rave party on a cruise ship.

According to an India Today report, the Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede stated that Aryan Khan has neither been booked on any charges nor, has been arrested.

Moreover, the report has mentioned that Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and scanned by the authorities “to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs”.

But, eight persons, including three women, have been arrested, while, several have been detained.

As per the report, NCB officials found several drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Mephedrone, and charas from passengers on board the Goa-bound ship.

According to several media outlets, the cruise was supposed to depart at 2 pm from Mumbai and return at 10 am on October 4 after sailing in the Arabian Sea.

The event, named ‘Cray’Ark, was organised by FashionTV India with Namascray onboard the Cordelia, an Indian cruise liner. The organisers, for the first day, had promised musical performances by Miami-based DJ Stan Kolev along with famous DJ’s Bullzeye, Browncoat, and Deepesh Sharma.

On Day 2, from 1 pm to 8 pm, an FTV pool party was organised for the guests. During the pool party, Raoul K, a DJ from Ivory Coast, was supposed to perform along with Indian DJ Kohra and Moroccan artist Kayza.

After 8 pm, FTV’s Champagne all-black party was organised for the special guests. Later that night, from 10 pm to 7 am, electronic music circuits by HOSH Space Motion and others were supposed to perform for the guests.