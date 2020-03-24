Shaheen bagh protest removed

The 1010 day long marathon protest at Shaheen bagh came to an end today as the authorities removed the protest amidst nationwide lockdown.

Cops reached the site of the protest – which had inspired similar demonstrations across the country – at around 7 am and cleared the area.

“They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion. When they refused to clear up, they were removed forcefully at around 7:30 am,” said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned under Section 144 over COVID-19.

Nine people, including six women and three men, have been detained. “The protest site would be cleaned up with the help of civic body,” he added. Those protesting against CAA in other parts of the city – Jaffrabad (Northeast Delhi) and Turkman Gate (old Delhi) – were also removed this morning.

This comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the city as a part of the imposition of countrywide restrictions in fight against coronavirus. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” he had tweeted.