Shaheen Bagh Protest: SC Issues Notice to Centre, Delhi Govt

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police and said that the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others.

Hearing petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh, the apex court said, “There is a law and people have a grievance against it. The matter is pending in the court. Despite that some people are protesting. They are entitled to protest.

The Supreme Court bench said, “You cannot block the public roads. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest is such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be an area identified for protest.”

The top court listed the matter for hearing on February 17 saying that it will not pass any direction on Shaheen Bagh protest without hearing the other side.

The court earlier said that it will hear the pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh after the Delhi Assembly election as it did not want to influence the polls.

Restrictions have been imposed on the stretch as also the Okhla underpass due to protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The plea also sought to lay down comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protests or agitations leading to obstruction of a public place.

It said the law enforcement machinery was being “held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters” who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

The state has the duty to protect the fundamental rights of citizens who were continuously being harassed by the blockage of the arterial road, the plea had said.