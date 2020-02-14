Shaheen Bagh Protestors Invite PM Modi on Valentine’s Day

The anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh have extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and celebrate Valentine’s Day with them on Friday.

Modi will be greeted with a surprise gift and a love song by the protestors who are staging a demonstration at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protestors also hanged posters at the protest site in south-east Delhi and also circulated in the social media platforms which read as, “PM Modi, please come to Shaheen Bagh, collect your gift and talk to us.”

One of the protestors, while quoted by news agency PTI said, “Whether Prime Minister Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anyone else, they can come and talk to us. If they can convince us that whatever is happening is not against the Constitution, we will end this protest.”

He said according to the government’s claims, the CAA was “to award citizenship and not to take away someone’s citizenship”, but nobody explained “how is it going to help the country”

Protests against the CAA and the NRC unfolded at Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital and elsewhere in the country in December.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have pitched a tent on the main road linking Noida to south-east Delhi via the Kalindi Kunj Bridge, which, according to an official estimate, witnesses movement of around 1.75 lakh vehicles on a daily basis.