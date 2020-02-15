Shaheen Bagh Protestors To Meet Amit Shah Tomorrow

The Shaheen Bagh Protesters in Delhi has announced that they will march to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Sunday with a charter of demands. They said their primary demand is to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, sources in the Home Ministry said they haven’t received any such request for meeting so far.

The march to Amit Shah’s residence is expected to start at 2 pm tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons in Shaheen Bagh, the protesters said they have decided to go to Amit Shah’s residence because he recently announced that anyone who has a problem with CAA can meet him and discuss the problem.

One of the protestors said, “Amit Shah ji ne yeh kaha tha ki kisi ko is kanoon se pareshani hai toh mere paas aayen. Shaheen Bagh ko is kanoon se takleef hai. Is liye Shaheen Baagh kal Amit Shah ji ke paas jayega. (Amit Shah said that if anyone has the problem with this act they can come and talk to me. Shaheen Bagh has a problem with this law and therefore, we will visit Amit Shah’s residence).”