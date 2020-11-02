Shane Watson to Retire from All Forms of Cricket

Former Australia all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings star Shane Watson is all set to retire from all forms of cricket. Watson, 39, had called time on his international career in 2016 but carried on playing franchise-based cricket tournaments, including the Indian Premier League.

Shane Watson made the decision after Chennai Super Kings’ final IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Watson is yet to officially announce his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody took to social media on Monday to wish Shane Watson on his ‘remarkable IPL career’.

Shane Watson has been one of the icons of the Indian Premier League over the years, having scored 3874 runs and picked up 92 wickets. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals camp that went on to win the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. Watson was the Most Valuable Player for the Shane Warne-led side as he scored 472 runs and picked up 17 wickets.

Watson spent 7 successful years with the Royals before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore wherein he didn’t find a lot of success.

Watson won the World Cup with Australia twice, in 2007 and in 2015. In Tests, Watson scored 3731 runs and picked up 75 wickets, and picked up 5757 runs in ODIs and took 168 wickets to finish his career as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.