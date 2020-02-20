Top StoriesRegional

Sharjeel Arrives in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested in January for “cut-off Northeast” remark, has arrived in Guwahati this evening.

The JNU PhD is expected to be produced in a Guwahati court after 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta confirmed the development. He mentioned that a case had been registered against Imam based on his video exhorting people to cut off Assam from India. Furthermore, he stated that the police would seek Imam’s custody for further investigation in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. 

Imam was handed over to Assam police custody by the Patiala House court earlier on Wednesday.

Imam on February 13 was presented before the CJM Kamrup through video conferencing. He was later sent to judicial custody. Imam’s remark during an anti-CAA rally in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi sparked a major controversy and multiple FIRs were registered against him.

