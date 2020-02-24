Sharjeel Imam Sent To 4-Day Custody of Assam Police

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam has been sent to four-day custody of Assam Police on Monday. He was produced at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court today.

The Assam Police sought Imam under their custody based on the case registered by Crime Branch.

Imam was brought under the custody of Assam Police on February 20 after which he was under the custody of four days. He was produced today again in the court after his earlier four-day custody got over.

