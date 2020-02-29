Sharjeel Imam Sent to Judicial Custody

JNU research scholar Sharjeel Imam was sent to judicial custody on February 28 after the completion of his eight-day police custody. After the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, he has been lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail.

A team of Assam Police brought Imam to Guwahati on February 20 after he was arrested from Bihar for his controversial remarks.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad, after sedition cases were registered against him in five states for a speech in which he asked Muslims to block Assam from rest of India to make the Centre to hold a dialogue on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).