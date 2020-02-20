Sharjeel Imam To be Produced at CJM Court Today

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam will be produced in Guwahati Court on Thursday. The Assam Police will take Imam into custody today after being produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

Earlier, the Patiala House court handed over Sharjeel Imam to Assam Police custody on the strength of the production warrant.

According to the latest information, Imam, who had been in the headlines for his provocative speech regarding separating Assam and the northeastern states from India, will be brought to Guwahati from Tihar Jail after many discussions.

It may be mentioned here that Sharjeel was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly making hate speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens. The Assam context came in when he made a provocative statement while addressing the protest at Shaheen Bagh.