Sharjeel produced before CJM Court, Kamrup (M)

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested in January for “cut-off Northeast” remark, has arrived in Guwahati this evening. The JNU PhD has been produced before the CJM Court, Kamrup Metro on Thursday evening.

Imam was brought to Guwahati in the Delhi-Dibrugarh town Rajdhani Express which arrived at the Paltan Bazar railway station at about 8 PM.

Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta mentioned that a case had been registered against Imam based on his video exhorting people to cut off Assam from India. Furthermore, he stated that the police would seek Imam’s custody for further investigation in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Imam was handed over to Assam police custody by the Patiala House court earlier on Wednesday.

Imam on February 13 was presented before the CJM Kamrup through video conferencing. He was later sent to judicial custody. Imam’s remark during an anti-CAA rally in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi sparked a major controversy and multiple FIRs were registered against him.