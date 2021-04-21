Top StoriesNational

Shashi Tharoor & Family Test COVID +ve Days After Taking Vaccine

By Pratidin Bureau
58

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday evening announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking both doses of the vaccine.

Tharoor, 65, said his sister, and 85-year-old mother were Covid-positive as well.

“After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day-and-a-half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam, and plenty of fluids. My sister and 85-year-old mother are in the same boat,” Tharoor tweeted .

Related News

Fresh Guidelines Issued In Meghalaya To Fight COVID

Assam Logs 1,665 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths

Night Curfew In Dimapur From Friday

Amid COVID Scare, Triple Mutant Strain Emerges In India

Tharoor also, confirming that he and his family had taken the two required doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother and I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus,” he said.

You might also like
Business

Jio: Rs 19 and 52 Sachet Packs Removed

National

Delhi: CM Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore to Family of Deceased Sanitation Worker

Regional

Former State Prez Of AAP Ziaur Rahman Joins AJP

Regional

Two dead in Dibrugarh clash

Business

NEFIT delegation for Myanmar

National

Western Railways has No Record of PM Modi’s Father’s Tea Stall: RTI

Comments
Loading...