Shashi Tharoor & Family Test COVID +ve Days After Taking Vaccine

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday evening announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking both doses of the vaccine.

Tharoor, 65, said his sister, and 85-year-old mother were Covid-positive as well.

“After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day-and-a-half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam, and plenty of fluids. My sister and 85-year-old mother are in the same boat,” Tharoor tweeted .

Tharoor also, confirming that he and his family had taken the two required doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother and I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus,” he said.