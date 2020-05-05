NationalTop Stories

Shashtri Bhawan Sealed After Official Test +Ve for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
The fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, was sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive for the coronavirus.

The senior official in the department of legal affairs who is now positive had last attended office on April 23. Thereafter he proceeded on leave.

According to reports, Gate numbers 1 and 2 which the officer was using have been closed, along with the corresponding lifts, for disinfecting and will remain closed till Wednesday.

The disinfection process is underway. All other necessary measures are being taken as per the official protocol of the government.

Earlier Niti Aayog, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the civil aviation ministry, was also sealed for sanitization after a Covid-19 positive case was detected.

