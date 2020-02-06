Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case on a surety of Rs 2 lakh.

Soon after granting the bail, the high court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could file an appeal against the order.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015, in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused.

As per reports, the Bombay High court in its order noted there was no prima facie evidence to conclude that Peter Mukerjea was involved in the commission of the crime.

Justice Sambre said, “When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail for more than four years and has recently undergone bypass surgery”.

The court directed Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case.

According to the CBI, Peter Mukerjea along with Indrani Mukerjea and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora. Sheena Bora, who was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship.

The killing came to light in 2015 after Indrani Mukerjea’s driver arrested in a case. Shyamwar Raiwas confessed in front of the police that he had helped them to dispose of the body. Later, he turned an approver in the case.

The other two accused, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are also lodged in jail since their arrest in the case in April 2015.