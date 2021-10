Sherman Ali Sent To Judicial Custody, Lodged In Guwahati Central Jail

Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali, who was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on a graft case, has been remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Earlier, he was in the custody of the vigilance cell for five days.

The vigilance cell informed the Chief Judicial Magistrate court (CJM) today that they do not want him in their custody anymore.

Ali will be lodged at Guwahati Central Jail.