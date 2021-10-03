Assam: Sherman Ali Sent To 2-Day Police Custody

Congress MLA Sherman Ali has been sent to two-day police custody by the CJM court on Sunday.

Police had sought 10-day custody of Ali was but the court granted only 2-day police remand.

Sherman Ali was arrested from his residence on Saturday on sedition charges for his derogatory remarks against freedom fighter Dayanath Sharma in front of the media.

He claimed that Dayanath Sarma and eight others were not martyrs, rather they were killers.

“In the year 1983 several Muslim people (Miya origin) were brutally killed by Dayanath Sarma and eight other persons,” he told reporters.

Multiple complaints were filed against Ali by several organizations for his remarks in the state. Bir Lachit Sena also filed an FIR against him at the Dispur police station.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary, Bobbeeta Sharma, had issued a show cause notice to Ali for his “communally provocative” comments.

