SHG women make 51 lakh masks in Assam

In Assam’s Chandrapur, Rural Livelihoods Mission Self-Help Group members manufacture a total of 51,23,194 face masks to meet the huge demand to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the mask-making facilities of women SHGs under National Rural Livelihood Mission, Assam at Tatimara, Chandrapur in the city, and took stock of their activities while encouraging them to continue the economic endeavor. He appreciated the members of women SHGs for setting a strong example of economic resilience in the times of the global pandemic.

Notably, members of 10,659 women SHGs have produced a total of 51,23,194 face masks till now and out of these, 31,71,314 masks have been sold. With the brand name ‘Asomi’, 84 stalls have been opened to sell masks in 33 districts of the state and a total of Rs 7.15 crore has been earned through the sale of masks by the women SHGs. Also, more than 4 lakh masks have been distributed free of cost.