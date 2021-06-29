Shifting Of Dumping Ground To Chandrapur Triggers Massive Protests

Locals of Chandrapur have staged a strong protest against the shifting of garbage dumping ground from Boragaon to a newly designated site at Chandrapur.

They fear that the new dumping ground would greatly affect the biodiversity in the region as most of it still remains virgin.

The protesting locals have shut down their shops and businesses today as a sign of agitation against the Guwahati Municipal Corpration’s (GMC) decision to relocate its dumping ground to the defunct Chandrapur Thermal Power Plant.

As per reports, local trekker organizations in the area have also suspended their operation as part of the agitation.

On June 24, the state government had directed GMC authorities to start the process of dumping garbage at the designated site in Chandrapur.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi had ordered the relocation of the dumping ground last year.

Locals have strongly condemned the decision, and on Monday staged a 10-hour sit-in demonstration against the same since morning 6 am. Members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) were also present in the protest.

They said that the city of Guwahati produces over 550 tonnes of garbage per day, which will result in the biodiversity of the region being destroyed.

AASU leader Tutumoni Saikia asserted that the agitation wouldn’t stop until the dumping is suspended.

He reiterated that Chandrapur is a popular tourist spot due to its greenery and geographical location on the banks of Brahmaputra.

“The waste has destroyed the ecology in Deepor Beel and now it will pollute the water of Kolong and Brahmaputra,” he said.

The protesting locals have also written to Water resource minister Pijush Hazarika asking him to take congnizance on the matter.

The minister said he will never compromise matters that is of public interest, adding that he will take this up to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

