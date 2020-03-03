Shillong: Curfew Extended in Several Areas

The district administration of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya has extended curfew at several places across Shillong from 6 am on Tuesday with the situation continuing to be tense.

The curfew has been extended in places like Lewduh or Bara Bazaar, Motphran, Police Bazaar, and Lew Mawlong.

Curfew will be imposed in these areas until further orders.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the first day of the HSSLC examinations, the overall attendance of candidates in Shillong city was 99.20 percent.

Security arrangements have been made in different centers for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination. Buses have been arranged for students by the state government for appearing in the MBoSE examinations.

The head of institutions have been instructed to persuade the students to avail the bus facilities.