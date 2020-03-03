Shillong: Curfew Extended in Several Areas

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Shillong curfew
File Image
125

The district administration of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya has extended curfew at several places across Shillong from 6 am on Tuesday with the situation continuing to be tense.

The curfew has been extended in places like Lewduh or Bara Bazaar, Motphran, Police Bazaar, and Lew Mawlong.

Curfew will be imposed in these areas until further orders.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the first day of the HSSLC examinations, the overall attendance of candidates in Shillong city was 99.20 percent.

Security arrangements have been made in different centers for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination. Buses have been arranged for students by the state government for appearing in the MBoSE examinations.

The head of institutions have been instructed to persuade the students to avail the bus facilities.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Man convicted for molesting ex-Bollywood actor

World

Donald Trump Becomes First American President To Enter North Korea

Regional

AGP Guwahati Committee Dissolved

Regional

Twins selling case: Goalpara couple arrested

Regional

ATM hackers arrested in Guwahati

Regional

Ola driver loots passenger in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...