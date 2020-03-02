Shillong: Curfew Extended Till Further Notice

By Pratidin Bureau
Curfew in Shillong
Although the curfew in Shillong was relaxed in some parts on Monday morning for the higher secondary examination, it has been extended until further notice.

The district magistrate of East Khasi Hills had ordered re-imposing of curfew in the city earlier on Sunday, apprehending serious deterioration of law & order. The curfew was re-imposed from 9 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday which was extended till further notice.

However, a fresh order extending the curfew has been issued on early Monday morning under Section 144 CrPC by the district magistrate, M. War Nongbri.

According to the order “there is every likelihood of serious breach of peace and tranquility and may lead to loss of life and property.”

The areas to remain under curfew include the whole of the Municipal area; the whole of the Cantonment area; all areas under Mawlai Block including Census towns and all areas under Mawpat Block including Census towns.

The other areas to remain under curfew include areas under Mylliem Block from Umshymi Bridge up to 7th Mile, Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong, and Siejiong.

However, board examinations are exempted from the purview of the curfew.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) final examinations began on Monday.

