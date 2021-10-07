Shillong: One Arrested In NPP Office Bomb Scare Case

An over ground worker of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) who is a suspect in the IED bomb scare case at the National People’s Party (NPP) Office in Shillong’s Lower Lachumiere area, has been arrested by Meghalaya Police.

The person arrested was reportedly behind planting of the bomb.

An IED bomb was reportedly found at the NPP Office amidst VP Venkaiah Naidu’s visit on October 4. The banned outfit HNLC had claimed responsibility for the attempted bombing on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Rajkanya Baruah Sent To 1-Day Police Custody