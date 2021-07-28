Shillong Para-athlete Soman Rana Selected For Tokyo Paralympics 2020

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

Shillong para-athlete Soman Rana has been selected for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the seated shot put.

Havildar Soman Rana who is a 38-year-old para-athlete of the Army Paralympic Node, Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) & Centre, Kirkee (under the aegis of Army Sports Control Board), has been selected in the F57 category.

According to reports, Soman Rana is an international para-athlete and stands second in the world rankings in his category.

According to sources, Rana comes from a humble family background.

While serving with his unit in the field area, he suffered a mine blast injury and lost his right leg in December 1, 2006.

In 2017, Soman Rana was inducted into the Army Paralympic Node in Pune.

This node provides a platform for all the serving impaired soldiers to pursue para-sports and develop a positive perspective in life.

Soman Rana amid won a gold medal in Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix and two gold medals & one silver in the XIX National Athletics Para Championship this year.

A press statement said, “Soman Rana has done our country proud and is an inspiration for all the para-athletes in the Indian Army. He is one of the strong medal prospects to win a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.”

