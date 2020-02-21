EntertainmentNational

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Announces Arrival of Baby Daughter

By Pratidin Bureau
In a surprise announcement on social media, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra revealed there’s a new addition to their family – a baby daughter they have named Samisha.

A picture of Samisha’s hand accompanied the post, in which Shilpa, 44, wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house.” The post is co-signed by the ‘ecstatic parents’ and ‘overjoyed brother’ Viaan, who is 7.

Shilpa also explained how they arrived at the name Samisha: “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God.’ You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi – and complete our family.”

The baby announcement was not a surprise to at least one person. Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in the comments section that she knew all along and was dying to tell. She wrote: “Thank god. Couldn’t hold the secret much longer. Bless, bless and bless.”

Several other celebrities also wished the couple on their new addition of the family member.

