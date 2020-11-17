Shimla Gets First November Snow After 15 Years

Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh received the first snowfall in over 15 years on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The minimum temperature fell to 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, the India Meteorological Department’s Himachal Pradesh Director Manmohan Singh said, “This is first November snowfall in over 15 years in Narkanda, Kharapathar, Kufri and dozens of villages in Shimla district. The districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and higher reaches of Kullu and Kinnaur have already received snowfall this year. The weather will be dry till November 19. The temperature will drop down further during the next 24 hours in the state”.

The higher reaches of the five different districts of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla received fresh snowfall of 10 to 40 cm on Monday morning. Sirmaur district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, the report said.

Shimla recorded the minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, the report added.