Shiv Sena Slams Centre Over Delhi Violence

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Centre for failing to curb the violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those opposing the new law.

The Sena, on Wednesday in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, opined that the scenes in the national capital were a reminder of the gruesome anti-Sikh riots of 1984. It also said that the violence erupted as US President Donald Trump was on a state visit to India and that Delhi was never defamed so much before.

Violence broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi especially in Jafrabad and Maujpur killing 18 people and 190 injured so far.

The Shiv Sena’s editorial further stated as, “Even as US President Donald Trump’s India visit is going on, there is a riot in Delhi. Even as PM Modi and Donald Trump were conducting talks, the city was burning. Whatever may be the reasons behind the riots, the contention that the Centre has failed to maintain law and order can arise. Congress is accused of the 1984 riots against the Sikhs even today. The current horror film of Delhi is a reminder of the horrors of the 1984 riots. It has to be made clear who is responsible for this violence. It is strange that the violence erupted after the Delhi election concluded. In this election the BJP lost and then Delhi has been reduced to this.”

Hitting out at the Union Home Ministry, the Sena pointed out at the inability to gather information about the planning of the communal violence saying that this was dangerous for national security adding that the courage shown during the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A was not seen when it came to curbing the violence.