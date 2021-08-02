Shiv Sena Workers Remove Signboard Renaming Mumbai Airport as ‘Adani Airport’

Shiv Sena workers on Monday damaged and removed signboards renaming Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as ‘Adani Airport’.

Shiv Sena, a member of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, has been opposing the renaming of the airport after the Adani Group.

Adani Group controls 74 per cent stake in the airport after the group took over the management of the airport in July this year.

The party workers shouted slogans against against the renaming. Some of them also came on the Western Express Highway, due to which the movement of traffic was affected.

They said that Adani group has “no right” to change the name.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited clarified that “no change has airport’s branding or positioning at the terminal”.

“In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal,” he said.